Lavrov's reappointment to demonstrate Russian foreign policy’s continuity — expert

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for reappointing Sergey Lavrov as foreign minister signals to the whole world the continuity of the country's foreign policy, Andrey Bystritsky, the board chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai discussion club, has told TASS.

"At the moment, Lavrov is such an outstanding person in his own right that he is, of course, a suitable candidate. Still more so at this particular moment. The decision to reappoint him is a clear signal to the whole world that Russia's foreign policy line is consistent, that Russia adheres to its own style, its own course, and its own foreign policy bearings. Sergey Lavrov is an embodiment of this," Bystritsky said.

The way he sees it, the decision to reappoint Lavrov was quite expected.

"I believe that Lavrov is an outstanding foreign minister. I understand how hard his job is and how much responsibility it requires. His efforts deserve great respect," he added.

The analyst is certain that Lavrov will cope with all tasks facing Russia on the foreign policy track.

"He will do the job better than anyone else," Bystritsky said.

The Russian government resigned on the day of Vladimir Putin's inauguration, May 7. According to the law, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers are appointed by the president after their nominations are approved by the State Duma. The exceptions are the heads of the Interior Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Justice. The head of state will appoint them after consultations with the upper house of parliament (the Federation Council). Putin proposed Lavrov for the post of Russia’s foreign minister to the Federation Council on May 12. On May 13, the Federation Council’s committee concerned held consultations on Lavrov’s reappointment. Consultations with the candidate will continue at the plenary session of the Council of Federation on May 14.