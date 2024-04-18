Chief prosecutors of Russia, Venezuela sign cooperation agreement in Caracas

CARACAS, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and his Venezuelan counterpart Attorney General Tarek William Saab Halabi signed an agreement on cooperation between their respective agencies in Caracas.

"The new cooperation agreement is aimed at further development of our bilateral cooperation. Not only it reflects present-day challenges, but also lays legislative framework allowing Venezuelan prosecutors to participate in training sessions free of charge and paves the way for Venezuelan students to receive higher education in our university," Krasnov said.

The previous version of agreement was signed back in 2007.

"The signing of this cooperation agreement is highly important for our countries and our agencies," the Venezuelan attorney general said. "Venezuelan realities differ from Russian ones, and it is very important for us to share our best practices."

Krasnov congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart on the Independence Declaration Day, marked in the country on April 19. He also invited his colleague to visit the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum due in early June.