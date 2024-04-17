Conflict growth against interests of Iran, Israel, region — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Israel, Iran and the region as a whole are not interested in the conflict’s escalation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We would not even like to talk about the conflict’s escalation. It is not in the interests of Israel or Iran or the entire region," he said.

Peskov believes that the conflict between Iran and Israel can hardly be called indirect.

"You say - 'in case of a direct conflict,'" Peskov remarked while talking to journalists. "I wouldn't call the current situation an indirect conflict, because a situation where the consulate of one country is destroyed can hardly be called that way."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack against the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Iranian state media said the strikes hit military targets in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said they had intercepted 99% of some 350 Iranian projectiles flying toward the Jewish state, with only minor damage caused to Nevatim air base.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has said Tehran does not seek an escalation in the Middle East, but intends to respond to any illegal and irrational actions against it.