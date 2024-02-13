Russian Su-25 crews defy enemy jamming efforts to strike Ukrainian stronghold

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Su-25 pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered an airstrike on a Ukrainian stronghold amid the enemy’s intensive electronic warfare countermeasures in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Combat pilots made launches of S-13 unguided aircraft rockets. Interference broadcast by a large number of enemy jamming stations did not prevent the attack aircraft from successfully striking the reconnoitered targets. Forward air controllers confirmed the destruction of the target," according to the statement.

Upon completing the airstrike on the Ukrainian stronghold, the Russian pilots performed an anti-missile maneuver and returned to their home airfield to prepare for another mission, the Russian Defense Ministry added.