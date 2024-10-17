Strategic stability not discussed at UN P5 meeting — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Strategic stability wasn't on the agenda at the expert meeting of the nuclear P5 at the UN in New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We didn't talk about strategic stability at the meeting. I believe China, being the current coordinator of the nuclear P5, is a more appropriate source for relevant assessments," Ryabkov said on the sidelines of the BRICS University Presidents Conference. "I am not in a position to disclose what was talked about there, because the format is closed. I don't understand why the topic of the nuclear P5 is attracting such unhealthy interest in the media," the official added.

"We have been using the P5 format for years. Nothing has changed in that regard," the deputy minister said. "The process is slow. As in any other international forum where these countries are represented, we face drastically divergent approaches between the Western group - the Western three - and other participants. It's not like we say one thing in public, then suddenly gather in the nuclear P5 and whisper about something secretive, creating the kind of headlines people might imagine."

Ryabkov urged not to give undue attention to this topic.

The P5 expert meeting took place on October 10 in New York.