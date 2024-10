MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Gold futures with the settlement in December 2024 set a new record and are traded above $2,708.7 per Troy ounce on Comex, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The gold price climbed to as high as $2,710.3 per Troy ounce, up 0.71%. The price continued growing later to $2,711.9 per Troy ounce (+0.77%).

Gold futures reached the value of $2,708.7 per Troy ounce last time on September 26 of this year.