India’s imports from Russia up to $32 bln in April-September — ministry

NEW DELHI, October 17. /TASS/. India's imports of goods from Russia increased to $32.18 billion in April-September (the first half of the current 2024-2025 financial year), compared to $30.43 billion in the same period last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release.

Russia is one of India's leading trading partners and is among the top ten key importers to the South Asian republic along with China, the United States, the UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Korea, Switzerland and Singapore, the ministry noted.

According to the Commerce Ministry, China was India's largest source of imports in April-September, with exports worth $56.29 billion. It was followed by the United States with exports reaching $40.38 billion. India's trade with Russia increased 1.8 times to $65.7 billion in the 2023-24 financial year that ended on March 31. Russia became India's fourth largest trading partner after the United States, China and the UAE. Moscow and New Delhi have decided to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.