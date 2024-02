MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang will achieve a real feat in bilateral relations in many aspects in 2024, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told TASS in an interview.

"I do not want to catch the ball before the bound but I believe this year will be the breakthrough one in Russian-Korean relations by many indicators," the Ambassador said.

Arrangements between the leaders of the two countries became "a kind of a roadmap," Matsegora added.