Senior Russian diplomat, Houthi delegation condemn US, UK strikes on Yemen — MFA

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received a delegation of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement to discuss the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, noting that the parties had condemned the US and UK strikes on Yemen.

"Special attention was paid to the development of tragic events in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as the escalation as a result of the situation in the Red Sea. In this context, the US and UK missile and bomb strikes on Yemen, which could destabilize the situation on a regional scale, were strongly condemned," the Foreign Ministry reported.

Bogdanov and the Houthi delegation also discussed the settlement of the military and political crisis in Yemen. "In addition, the importance of stepping up international efforts to create as soon as possible the necessary conditions for launching a full-format intra-Yemeni national dialogue under the UN auspices was emphasized," the ministry added.