Russia repels four attacks in Kupyansk area, taking out up to 40 Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, taking out up to 40 enemy troops and such equipment as Polish-made Krab howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Kupyansk area

"Units of the battlegroup West, with active actions and artillery fire, repelled four attacks by assault groups of the 30th, 32nd and 57th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. Ukrainian losses reached up to 40 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems," the ministry said.

Krasny Liman area

"Units of the battlegroup Center, supported by artillery, repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 117th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses reached up to 270 troops, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight armored fighting vehicles and 20 cars.

Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup South have improved positions along the frontline. Three attacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 22nd mechanized brigade were repelled near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Also, artillery fire inflicted damage on personnel and hardware of the Ukrainian 22nd and 92nd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Krasnoye and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk area amounted "to roughly 310 personnel, four tanks, four armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles" over the past day.

In the course of counterbattery combat during the past day, the following equipment was hit: a US-made M270 MLRS, a US-made M777 artillery system, an Acatsia self-propelled artillery unit, a D-20 artillery gun, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, two D-30 howitzers, and two ammunition depots.

South Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup East, supported by artillery fire, inflicted damage on the Ukrainian 31st mechanized brigade and 79th airborne brigade near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in the South Donetsk area over the past day amounted to roughly 130 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a Giatsint-B artillery gun and one of radio-electronic station.

Zaporozhye area

"Russian forces, supported by aviation and artillery, hit the locations of manpower and materiel of Ukraine’s 33rd and 65th mechanized brigades and 128th mountain assault brigade, as well as the 112th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Rabotino, Yurkovka and Verbovoye. The Ukrainian military lost up to 130 troops as killed and wounded, one tank and four pickup trucks," the ministry said.

Also, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery piece, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery piece and a D-20 howitzer were hit as a result of counterbattery strikes.

Kherson area

Strikes were inflicted on units of the 35th Marine Brigade near the village of Novotyatyanka. The enemy's losses were up to 45 servicemen and three motor vehicles.

Also, in the course of counterbattery fire, the following equipment was hit: a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Grad MLRS vehicle.

Air Force and air defenses

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces and artillery hit manpower and materiel in 109 areas," the ministry said.

Four HIMARS rockets and a Tochka-U tactical missile had been downed.

As many as 91 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic; Ploshchanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic; Tokarevka and Tavolzhanka in the Kharkov Region; Sagi in the Kherson Region; Verbovoye, Ulyanovka and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,231 unmanned aerial vehicles, 452 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,794 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,209 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,861 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,878 special military motor vehicles.