Air defense forces down drone over village outside Russia’s Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that targeted Belgorod, without causing any casualties, governor of the Russian borderline region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"In the Belgorod municipal district, air defense forces shot down an UAV over the village of Blizhneye. First responders have yet to clarify information about the consequences on the ground," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage, Gladkov added.