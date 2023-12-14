West promoting Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ to protract conflict – Russian diplomat

VIENNA, December 14. /TASS/. Western countries are promoting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace settlement to protract the conflict rather than to really settle it, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Volgarev said.

"Seeking to protract the armed confrontation, the Kiev regime’s sponsors, first of all Washington and London have managed to talk Vladimir Zelensky’s team into severing diplomatic contacts with Russia after the consultations in March 2022 in Belarus and Turkey. Moreover, in October 2022, they welcomed Zelensky’s legislative ban on any political dialogue with Russia," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, in a bid to protract the conflict, the West is promoting "the unimplementable ultimatum-like ten-provision Zelensky formula, which, as a matter of fact, is a war formula," which "excludes any possibility of a lasting political and diplomatic settlement."

Addressing the Group of Twenty summit in November, 2022, Zelensky said that Kiev had a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

However, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zelensky’s so-called peace plan is nothing but a US-compiled manual on how to ignite a conflict in Europe. Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky’s statements about a peaceful settlement were out of touch with reality.