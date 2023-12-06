Putin, Raisi to discuss trade and economy cooperation in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, who will arrive in Moscow with a working visit, will hold negotiations in the Kremlin on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin press office, during the meeting, the sides will discuss the current bilateral cooperation agenda with an emphasis on implementation of upcoming Russian-Iranian project in trade and economy, including transportation and energy.

In addition, the sides will have an exchange of opinions on key international and regional issues. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Raisi may touch upon the topics of the Ukrainian conflict and the escalation in the Middle East.

The negotiations will involve several representatives of Russian and Iranian delegations. The meeting is expected to begin with statements, in which Putin and Raisi will characterize the state of bilateral relations and will outline the key points of the upcoming conversation, which, according to Ushakov, will be rather lengthy.

The negotiations will then continue in a working dinner format. After the negotiations, the delegations will talk to reporters.