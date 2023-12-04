Russia-Kuwait relations developing positively — Putin

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kuwait are developing in a constructive manner, and Russia considers building up trade, economic and investment cooperation a priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony of accepting credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"Relations with the State of Kuwait are developing in a constructive manner. We attach priority importance to building up bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, and are interested in strengthening foreign policy cooperation, which is based on the traditional similarity of positions on a wide range of issues on the regional and international agenda," the president said.

Putin noted that given Kuwait's membership in OPEC, Russia will continue to coordinate positions on energy policy with the country.