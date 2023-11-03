Russia delivers 15 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 15 multiple-launch strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the week of October 28 - November 3, Russian forces delivered 15 multiple-launch strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against missile and artillery armament depots, armament and military hardware storage facilities and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes wiped out Ukrainian aircraft hangars, production sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones and groups of foreign instructors and mercenaries, the ministry specified.

Russian forces gain advantageous positions in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces repulsed 24 Ukrainian counterattacks and gained more advantageous sites in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup gained more advantageous frontiers and positions in their professional operations and repulsed 24 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

Russian forces eliminate over 755 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces eliminated over 755 Ukrainian troops and 15 armored vehicles in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 14th and 115th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Two field ammunition depots of Ukrainian army units were destroyed," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past week amounted to over 755 Ukrainian personnel, 7 tanks, 8 armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and 2 multiple rocket launchers, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse 20 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over week

Russian forces repulsed 20 Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating more than 920 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, 20 attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades were repulsed by the skilled operations of units from the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Leninskoye and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past week totaled over 920 personnel, three tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 3 artillery guns, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy over 1,340 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over week

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying more than 1,340 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Russian battlegroup South repelled six attacks and inflicted damage on forces of the Ukrainian army’s 28th, 67th and 93rd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheyevka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to over 1,340 personnel, 7 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 19 field artillery guns and 4 multiple rocket launchers," the ministry said.

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition and military equipment depots, the ministry reported.

Russian forces destroy over 1,110 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over week

Russian forces destroyed over 1,110 Ukrainian troops and seven enemy tanks in the south Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, Russian units repulsed four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade and 118th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past week totaled over 1,110 personnel, 7 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, 9 field artillery guns and a multiple rocket launcher, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repel eight Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over week

Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area, destroying more than 760 enemy troops and four tanks over the past week, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces were engaged in active defense, repelling eight attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized and 71st jaeger brigades in areas near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Over the past week, the enemy lost "more than 760 personnel, four tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery guns and a multiple rocket launcher," the ministry specified.

Kiev loses 550 troops in Kherson area over past week

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Kherson area, killing and wounding roughly 550 enemy troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy lost as many as 550 personnel killed and wounded, 11 field artillery guns, 40 motor vehicles and 35 items of various watercraft as a result of combat operations," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 35th and 37th marine infantry brigades near the settlements of Tyaginka and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region, the ministry reported.

Russian forces foil Kiev’s attempts to gain foothold on left bank of Dnieper River

Russian forces foiled the Ukrainian army’s attempts to land troops and gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, artillery fire and pre-emptive operations by Russian troops thwarted the enemy’s attempts to land and gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnieper River," the ministry said.

More than 25 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over past week

More than 25 Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 28 Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily surrendered to Russian troops. On November 1 this year alone, 15 Ukrainian soldiers who refused to obey their military command’s orders and perish in another suicidal attack voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the [Russian] battlegroup East," the ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroy 10 Ukrainian warplanes, helicopter over week

Russian combat aircraft shot down 10 Ukrainian warplanes and a helicopter over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense capabilities destroyed 10 Ukrainian Air Force planes and one helicopter, among them 5 MiG-29s, 3 Su-27s, 1 Su-25 ground attack plane, 1 L-39 combat training plane and a Mi-8 helicopter," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 4 ATACMS missiles, 3 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted 4 ATACMS missiles, 3 JDAM smart bombs, 51 HIMARS rockets and 274 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted 4 ATACMS tactical missiles, 3 JDAM guided air bombs, 3 HARM anti-radiation missiles, 51 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 274 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 525 Ukrainian warplanes, 254 helicopters, 8,586 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,135 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,177 multiple rocket launchers, 6,967 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,923 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.