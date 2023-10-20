EU devaluing its values by supplying weapons to Ukraine – Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 21. /TASS/. The European Union is devaluing its own values when it supplies offensive weapons to Kiev, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"For years, the European Union has been steadily preparing Ukraine for confrontation with Russia, turning a blind eye on what is impossible in its member countries. Devaluing its own valued, the European Union supplies offensive weapons and military vehicles to Ukraine in violation of its own norms of the inadmissibility of such supplies to conflict zones," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the European Union is doing "nothing good for the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization" or for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. "This list can be continued. Obviously, Brussels is being guided by geopolitical ambitions, by the desire to embrace new spheres of influence, to re-colonize politically and economically vulnerable states. That is why the European Union’s involvement in international peacekeeping efforts leads only to violence, chaos, and turmoil," he stressed.