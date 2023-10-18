Lavrov calls visit to DPRK an opportunity to discuss implementation of leaders’ agreements

PYONGYANG, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called his visit to Pyongyang an opportunity to discuss the implementation of each of the agreements, achieved by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"The current visit provides us with very good opportunities to review each agreement, achieved at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in detail, and to outline practical steps in order to guarantee full implementation and realization of each of these agreements," the Minister said.

Speaking at the official reception by the DPRK government, Lavrov noted that the outcome of the negotiations between Putin and Kim Jong Un confirmed a "broad convergence of approaches on the key issues of the international agenda and indicated a mutual sincere and deep interest in further development of comprehensive cooperation in the interest of the two nations."

Sergey Lavrov’s vist to North Korea will last until October 19.