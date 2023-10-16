Putin discusses Middle East escalation with Netanyahu

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, condemning any actions leading to the death or injury of civilians.

"The discussion focused on the crisis situation arising from the dramatic escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the Kremlin press service said after the phone call.

"The Russian president expressed sincere condolences to the next of kin of the killed Israelis, and emphasized total disapproval and condemnation for any actions that make victims out of civilians, including women and children," the Kremlin stressed.

The Russian president informed the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. "In particular, the Israeli side was informed about the key points of today’s telephone calls with the Palestinian, Egyptian, Iranian and Syrian leaders," it specified.

Besides, Putin stressed Russia’s readiness to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Kremlin press service added.