Russian gunners wipe out Ukrainian stronghold, mortar team in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Artillery squads of Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from Russia’s Central Military District destroyed a stronghold and mortar positions of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"While on their combat duty, the teams of BM-21 Grad MLRS received coordinates from artillery spotters of an uncovered enemy stronghold and a mortar team. After arriving at firing positions, the artillery squads readied the rocket launchers and delivered a strike by 122mm rockets against a stronghold. After changing their positions, the gunners delivered a second strike against the mortar sites of a team of Ukrainian nationalists," the ministry said in a statement.

After fulfilling the objectives of striking the enemy targets, the artillery squads conducted a counter-fire maneuver and left the firing positions, it said.

"The smooth work of rocket artillery and unmanned aircraft of the Central Military District makes it possible to promptly strike reconnoitered targets and provide support to assault teams of battlegroups in their active defense within the area of their responsibility," the ministry added.

Grad MLRS

The Grad is a Soviet and Russian-made 122mm multiple launch rocket system designed to strike enemy mechanized infantry and infantry units in amassment areas, during marches and in combat formations, and also artillery and mortar batteries, air defense forces and rear facilities.

The Grad MLRS can strike targets at a range of 40 km, operates 40 launch tubes and makes a full salvo within 20 seconds.