Russian air defenses destroy 19 Ukrainian UAVs over past day, top brass reports

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Romanovskoye and Chervonogorka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kazachyi Lageri, Novaya Kakhovka and Korsunka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repel four Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery repelled in their active operations four attacks by assault groups of the 115th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Liman Perviy in the Kharkov Region. They destroyed as many as 25 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system and two Gvozdika motorized artillery guns, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 60 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 12th special operations brigade and 63rd mechanized brigade were repelled by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire in areas southeast of the settlements of Kuzmino and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Grigorovka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 165 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry said.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in interaction with aircraft and heavy flamethrower systems repulsed two attacks by Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 165 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces also struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware near the settlements of Kurdyumovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 200 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the 127th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They inflicted damage by fire on units of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade in areas near the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Nikolskoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

Near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces "wiped out a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade," the ministry reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 80 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating more than 80 enemy troops and a tank over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault and 65th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Rabotino and northwest of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy’s losses amounted to over 80 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, three pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and an M-46 gun," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy over 50 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area in past day

Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops and 12 enemy vehicles in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to over 50 Ukrainian personnel and 12 motor vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian missile/artillery depot in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery depot in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlement of Davydov Brod in the Kherson Region, a missile/artillery armament depot belonging to the Ukrainian army’s Joint Battlegroup Kherson was destroyed. In areas near the settlements of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region, command/observation posts of the Ukrainian army’s 67th and 118th mechanized brigades and the National Guard’s 15th regiment were eliminated," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 118 areas, the ministry reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 487 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,668 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,448 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,161 multiple rocket launchers, 6,700 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,985 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry specified.