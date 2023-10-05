Russia not exchanging 'guns for butter' — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has not exchanged 'butter for guns' despite the increase in defense and security spending and is honoring all the social commitments, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"To say we spend too much money for guns and forget about butter - this is not so. I would like to underscore that all, exactly all the earlier announced plans of development and achievement of strategic objectives and all the social commitments assumed by the state towards the population - all of them are being performed to the full extent," the head of state said.

The budget and economic parameters of Russia are quite healthy, the President added.