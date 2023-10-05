Level of Russia’s societal consolidation around Putin remains very high — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the level of consolidation in Russian society around President Vladimir Putin is very high, pointing to the participation of not only men but also many women in the special military operation.

"Undoubtedly, the level of consolidation of society around the president is very high," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. "We know that very many women are engaged in medical services, and they are also serving there very heroically," Peskov pointed out, referring to female volunteers in the special military operation zone. According to his assessment, "on the whole, this is very positive."

Earlier, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said after a meeting with battlegroup commanders that many women are volunteering to serve in the special military operation zone. The top defense official admitted that it had come as a great surprise to him that "a large number of women are volunteering [for military service] and are performing [military] tasks as well as men." Shoigu pointed out that during his trip to the Russian Armed Forces’ training grounds, he met many young women from diverse regions of Russia. According to the defense minister, they have already been trained and have even gained combat experience.