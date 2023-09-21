Over 1,000 Karabakh civilians remain with Russian peacekeepers

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. After the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, 1,340 civilians remain at the home base of Russian peacekeepers, including 607 children, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Currently, after the complete cessation of combat achieved via the negotiation process mediated by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, 1,340 people, including 607 children, remain at the peacekeepers’ home base. All the evacuated Nagorno-Karabakh residents have been provided with accommodations and hot meals," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry clarified that since the onset of the hostilities, the Russian peacekeepers have evacuated civilians from the Martakert, Martuni and Asgaran districts. It also noted that Russian military medics are providing medical aid to the evacuated civilians.