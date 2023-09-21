{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian oil depot, operating site in Kakhovka area

Four Ukrainian troops were eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity

GENICHESK, September 21. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have eliminated a fuel depot and an operating site of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kakhovka area in the Kherson Region over 24 hours, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"By delivering a strike in the Kakhovka area, units of Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out a fuel and lubricants depot and an operating site of a Ukrainian unit (losses: four Ukrainian troops eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity)," he said.

In the island zone, a Ukrainian stationing site was wiped out, in the Kherson area, a boat, five Ukrainian troops, two 120mm mortars with crew and munitions and a M777 howitzer were eliminated.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
UN General Assembly
Russian embassy slams South Korean president’s UN address as inflammatory
According to the statement, it is regrettable that Yoon Suk Yeol joined in on the propaganda campaign initiated by Washington, "which aims to discredit cooperation between Russia and South Korea"
Read more
Yerevan’s position on Karabakh changed context of trilateral agreements — foreign ministry
It also influenced the situation surrounding the Russian peacekeeping force, the ministry said
Read more
Industrial facility, warehouses aflame in Ukraine’s Lvov Region after explosions
Early in the morning, an air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Su-34 crashes in Voronezh Region, crew members eject — Russian Defense Ministry
It is reported that a technical failure could be the reason for the incident
Read more
Poland helped 'throw Ukraine into the deep' — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
The Polish leader noted that a "drowning person is extremely dangerous, because they can pull you along into the deep; they can simply drown their rescuer"
Read more
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Read more
Poland no longer sends weapons to Ukraine – PM
The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that Warsaw itself is arming itself with “the most modern weapons”
Read more
Russian army forces Kiev's troops to leave outskirts of Staromayorskoye — DPR's politician
"I would even say that the initiative is in our hands in the Vremevka area," Vladimir Rogov said
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Read more
Russian troops repel two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman — Russia’s top brass
According to Savchuk, the Ukrainians lost roughly 70 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Read more
Sber to launch transfers in rubles to China to individuals this fall
The limits on transfers to China for one sender will be 300 thousand rubles per day and 700 thousand rubles per month, and the minimum transfer amount is 3.5 thousand rubles
Read more
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
Read more
Hainan’s administrative center set to stimulate tourism with rich cultural program
Haikou Daily reports that the city authorities are striving to create new quality tourism products, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the regional consumption sphere
Read more
Tornado-S MLRS achieves 100% accuracy with advanced munitions — Defense Ministry
The Tornado-S has inherited all the very best features of its predecessor, such as reliability and cross-country capacity, the ministry said
Read more
Putin, China’s Wang Yi to meet in St. Petersburg — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Wang has already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as held consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev
Read more
Putin accepts Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China for Belt and Road Forum
The Russian leader stressed that this initiative was fully in line with the interests of Russia and China, "as it harmonizes our ideas to create a vast Eurasian space"
Read more
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Read more
Armenian forces in Karabakh lay down weapons – Aliyev
The President of Azerbaijan noted that they accepted the conditions of Baku
Read more
BRICS member countries fully support Russia’s upcoming presidency of grouping in 2024
"The Ministers were briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024," according to a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website
Read more
EU seeks to admit ‘Nazis out of turn’ but Serbia, Turkey have to wait for years — Lavrov
"Claiming to be the ideologist of European integration, Josep Borrell did not hesitate recently to announce that the Kiev regime should be allowed to join the EU as soon as possible," the Russian top diplomat recalled
Read more
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Read more
Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty via operation in Karabakh — Aliyev
"Local counter-terrorist measures were started and, in just one day, all goals were achieved," he said
Read more
Ukraine starts losing allies in West, senior lawmaker says
According to LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, EU countries occupy increasingly lower positions in the economic rankings compared to states oriented towards BRICS
Read more
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Read more
EU’s Michel says bloc sends arms to help Kiev defend itself, never meant to attack Russia
The president of the European Council reiterated again that the European Union would help Ukraine "as long as it takes"
Read more
Spy detained in Lugansk for passing military information to Kiev
The detainee, "guided by personal motives", assisted the Ukrainian military and cooperated with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine
Read more
Nornickel plans to carry up to 2.1 mln tons of its products via Northern Sea Route in 2023
The company intends to transport the previously announced 2.4 million tons in 2024, noted Ravil Nasybullov, director of the logistics department
Read more
Crisis in Europe could have been avoided if NATO hadn’t rejected CSTO proposals – Lavrov
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the reason for this “arrogant position of the United States and its allies” is the reluctance to conduct any kind of equal dialogue with anyone
Read more
West has no arguments for honest dialogue on Ukraine – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western countries are avoiding a substantive conversation based on the requirements of the UN Charter
Read more
Russia, Jordan foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine
According to the ministry, the parties also exchanged views "on key issues on the Middle East agenda with a focus on issues of the Palestinian-Israeli and Syrian settlement"
Read more
Russia rejects reproaches addressed to peacekeepers in Karabakh — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, at the moment Azerbaijan was acting on its territory de jure, so Russia did not accept the accusations against it
Read more
Ukrainian troops decrease activity on combat line of engagement in DPR — Donetsk leader
Denis Pushilin also noted that according to his "impression and information received there," the situation around Rabotino is also beginning to stabilize
Read more
Lavrov says US engineered crisis in Ukraine
"Since the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent states in its place, the US and its allies have blatantly and openly interfered in Ukraine's internal affairs," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
New meeting on settlement in Ukraine may take place in October — ANSA
According to many observers, the consultations on the settlement in Ukraine held in Denmark and Saudi Arabia without Russian representatives did not bring tangible results
Read more
West directly responsible for incitement of civil war in Ukraine – Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Western countries have disrupted the implementation of the Minsk agreements
Read more
Azeri armed forces were ordered to watch out for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev
"Before the beginning of the operation, I gave a serious order to all military units that the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh must not be put under fire during the counter-terrorist measures," he said
Read more
Ukrainian Su-25 warplane shot down by Russian air defense in Zaporozhye Region
During the day, sixteen HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
FACTBOX: History of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
In 1991, during the parade of sovereignty and the formation of new sovereign states, Nagorno-Karabakh de jure became part of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, however, on September 2, 1991, the region proclaimed itself the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) within the USSR
Read more
Explosions heard in Kiev, Kharkov — media
Earlier, another Ukrainian media outlet, Zerkalo Nedeli, reported explosions outside the Ukrainian capital
Read more
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Read more
Zelensky reiterates his ‘peace formula’ ignoring Russia's interests at UNSC meeting
Zelensky spoke in Ukrainian, which is not an official language of the United Nations
Read more
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Zaporozhye head expects third wave of Ukrainian counteroffensive by end of month
Earlier on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky said that a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles had been wiped out near the village of Rabotino
Read more
Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia — Erdogan
"Firstly, I cannot leave my people to freeze in the winter, and secondly, I cannot completely reboot this industry of ours," Erdogan said
Read more
Russian Embassy in Seoul lashes out at local paper for its view of UNSC work
It is noted that the main mission of the UNSC is to maintain global peace and security based on regard for the mutual interests and concerns of all countries involved, rather than stamping politicized sanctions resolutions to please the West, which have nothing to do with concerns for peace
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose seven units of hardware, over 100 personnel in Zaporozhye area
Vladimir Rogov specified that Ukrainian troops are also trying to attack the villages of Novoprokopovka and Ilchenkovo located south of Rabotino
Read more
Poland-Ukraine trade war not last one — Kremlin spokesman
In April, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine
Read more
Russia won’t get involved in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities — lawmaker
Konstantin Kosachev said that the Russian peacekeeping force has fully proved its efficiency as it has working relations with all parties to the conflict and has managed to prevent any dangerous humanitarian ramifications for the local population
Read more
Shoigu visits exhibition in Tehran to see Iranian missiles, drones on display
The IRGC exhibition of weapons and military equipment presents the achievements of Iran's aerospace industry
Read more
Press review: New flare-up in Karabakh and thaw in US-Iran ties unlikely after swap
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 20th
Read more
IAEA’S Grossi says plans to discuss his potential visit to Russia with Lavrov
Also, Grossi said that the idea of his making a potential visit to Kiev, too, was raised at a meeting with the Ukrainian foreign minister at the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly
Read more
West’s support of Kiev violates right of Crimea, Donbass for self-determination – Lavrov
Western diplomats and politicians “turn a blind eye” to the norm of international law “in an effort to reduce the entire background and essence of what is happening to the inadmissibility of violating territorial integrity,” noted the Russian Foreign Minister
Read more
NATO’s Ukraine accession policy shows Putin justified to start special operation — Kremlin
"We are dealing with an aggressive bloc [NATO], which regards our country as an enemy and encroaches upon the security of our country," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Dollar rises to 96.16 rubles, euro falls to 102.51 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The yuan dropped by 4.6 kopecks, trading at 13.12 rubles
Read more
Press review: West props up proxy Kiev for long fight and US roadblocks Russian automakers
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 15th
Read more
Two drones shot down over Russia’s Oryol Region — governor
Neither damage nor casualties were reported
Read more
Energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Rovno damaged following strikes — authorities
According to the head of the regional administration, part of the Rovensky district is without electricity
Read more
Putin never insults people, Kremlin spokesman says about chances of responding to Biden
"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems
The president stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year
Read more
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Read more
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in DPR for murder of eight civilians
The killing was committed in the spring of 2022 at a combat position on the territory of the metallurgical plant in Mariupol
Read more
Russian air defense forces destroy 19 drones over Black Sea, Crimea — top brass
"On the night of September 20, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian forces in Kherson Governor repel two Storm Shadow missile strikes
No one was injured
Read more
Azerbaijan’s integration plan for Karabakh’s Armenians ready — presidential aide
Hikmet Hajiyev stressed that the socio-economic integration of Karabakh's Armenians was Azerbaijan's internal affair, but Baku was ready to study the humanitarian needs of the Armenian population in the region
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
Putin expressed hope that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will gradually stabilize, the Kremlin said
Read more
Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM
Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines
Read more
Moscow to take legal action over inhuman treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," Maria Zakharova warned
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops near Andreyevka in DPR
It is also reported that aircraft had hit the enemy troops and equipment, destroying two temporary bases, four ammunition depots, ten vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a P-18 radar station
Read more
No meetings with US officials on Lavrov’s itinerary at UNGA — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that there is no interaction scheduled with the UK or other NATO countries either
Read more
Signs indicate Ukrainian forces regrouping in South Donetsk area — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian forces can be expected to step up their activities near other towns and villages in the area
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ceasefire, plans for talks and other latest developments around Nagorno-Karabakh
Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss the reintegration of the region in accordance with the Azerbaijani constitution
Read more
New BRICS members to contribute to financial partnership — Russian senior diplomat
It was decided at the BRICS summit that took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship in late August, that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabi and Ethiopia would become full members of BRICS
Read more
Russian diplomat slams NATO’s planned drills as preparations for armed clash with Moscow
"It will lead to nothing in military terms but it once again highlights the need for us to implement our plans to protect our western border, which have already been made and will be made in the future," Alexander Grushko noted
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry announces full ceasefire agreement for Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the agreement will be implemented in coordination with the command for the Russian peacekeeping contingent"
Read more
Lavrov reaffirms Russia’s commitment to cooperating further with IAEA for security at ZNPP
Russia’s top diplomat also "noted that the use of weapons with depleted uranium that the collective West has been supplying to the Kiev regime can cause a long-term devastating effect"
Read more
Neutral athletes not to be paid prize money in Russia for participation in Olympics
For the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 882.2 million rubles has been reserved
Read more
Air defenses deflect missile attack on Sevastopol — governor
Information regarding possible damage and casualties the falling debris might have caused is yet to be clarified, Mikhail Razvozhayev added
Read more
Some 5,000 civilians brought to where peacekeepers are deployed in Karabakh, Russia says
The Russian peacekeepers continue to accomplish tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Read more
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Read more
Iran, Russia develop military-political cooperation, says Islamic Republic’s president
According to Ebrahim Raisi, contacts between the two countries, including summit meetings, take place depending on the current situation
Read more
Iranian leader urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to solve their dispute through dialogue
Russia urged the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to diplomacy
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers support reforming UN, its Security Council — statement
"The Ministers supported a comprehensive reform of the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a media statement
Read more
BRICS nations appreciate initiatives for peace in Ukraine — statement
According to the statement, "The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine"
Read more
Scandal between Poland, Ukraine unlikely to affect military shipments to Kiev — diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that this situation proves that European states seek to follow their own interests after all
Read more
Death toll in gas explosion in residential building near Moscow rises to four
It is reported that the body of the fourth dead person was pulled from under the rubble
Read more
Death toll in Wednesday’s gas blast in residential building outside Moscow rises to seven
On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion rocked the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha
Read more
Zelensky’s UN GA speech proves that Kiev could have provoked nuclear disaster — diplomat
"Without the Budapest memorandum and Kiev’s handover of nuclear weapons to Russia, the world would have found itself at the brink of a nuclear disaster or would have already had to face its consequences," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
Read more
Gazprom Neft almost completely switches to yuan and rubles in export settlements
Alexander Dyukov further stated that the corporation has no issues with withdrawing foreign currency earnings
Read more
Putin welcomes agreement on total cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
The President noted with satisfaction that is was possible to overcome the hot phase of the conflict and welcomed the agreement, achieved with active involvement of Russian peacekeepers
Read more
Lavrov, IAEA’s Grossi hold meeting at UNGA
"I think it’s important to synchronize our watches," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out
Read more
China’s imports of Russian pipeline gas up to $4.46 bln in January-August
Year-on-year, the figure increased by approximately 86.4%
Read more
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Read more
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The telephone conversation was held at the initiative of the Armenian side
Read more
Industrial enterprises on fire in Kiev Region
The Ukrainian interior minister also confirmed that damage was registered in three Kiev districts following a series of blasts
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian oil depot, operating site in Kakhovka area
Four Ukrainian troops were eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity
Read more
Lavrov, CSTO foreign ministers discuss CSTO cooperation with UN
The heads of diplomatic departments also “discussed the progress of preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23 in Minsk,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Read more
West sending arms to Kiev prolongs Ukraine conflict, says Iranian leader
NATO countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, he said
Read more
Ukrainian troops fire over 100 rounds of munitions at DPR over 24 hours
It is reported that five civilians have sustained wounds of various degrees of severity and one person has been killed
Read more