GENICHESK, September 21. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have eliminated a fuel depot and an operating site of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kakhovka area in the Kherson Region over 24 hours, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"By delivering a strike in the Kakhovka area, units of Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out a fuel and lubricants depot and an operating site of a Ukrainian unit (losses: four Ukrainian troops eliminated, five sustained wounds of various degrees of severity)," he said.

In the island zone, a Ukrainian stationing site was wiped out, in the Kherson area, a boat, five Ukrainian troops, two 120mm mortars with crew and munitions and a M777 howitzer were eliminated.