Putin advises Ukraine against 'dancing to the tune of others'

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin advised Ukraine on Friday against "dancing to the tune of others."

When asked to comment on a remark by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently said that, "it takes two to tango" in conducting negotiations, Putin retorted: "The tango is a nice dance, of course, but I think it’s important that Ukraine not forget how to dance the 'gopak' (traditional Ukrainian folk dance - TASS). That’s what is important. Otherwise, they will always have to dance to the tune of others."

The Belarusian leader built on Putin’s rhetoric, saying that the negotiating dance had already started, but the United States put a stop to it. "Well, it seems the dance had begun as Belarus hosted three rounds of talks and then more followed in Istanbul, when [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken and [US Defense Secretary Lloyd] Austin gave instructions to [Ukrainian leader Vladimir] Zelensky <…>, and the latter banned any talks," Lukashenko concluded.

Extending his comment on Blinken’s remark, the Russian leader retorted: "As for the Americans, they do not themselves know how to dance the tango. Of course, the music is wonderful and the dance moves graceful, but the United States seeks to resolve all problems from a position of force, be it through the use of economic sanctions, or financial restrictions, or threatening to use military force or compelling the use of force," the Russian leader maintained. "They are trying to teach someone else the moves, while they themselves do not know the steps, and they are unwilling to learn them," the Russian president underscored.

Putin reiterated that Moscow remained open to dialogue with Kiev. "I have already said that we have never refused to have talks. So, please - if the other side is willing, let them state that openly," he said. "I have laid it all out, but from the other side we hear nothing," the Russian leader lamented.