Western sponsors have no pity for Ukrainian soldiers, Russian envoy to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. Western countries are ready to fight a hybrid war with Russia to the last Ukrainian so that American soldiers do not have to die, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Nebenzya pointed out that Ukraine is ruled by "the criminal Kiev regime, which exclusively serves the geopolitical interests of the United States and its allies and is waging a hybrid war against Russia in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian." "This regime grabs Ukrainian boys off the street, pushes them into cars and sends them, even without basic military training, on slaughterous attacks on Russian military fortifications and minefields, with no regard for unimaginable casualties," he said. "And our former Western partners only encourage Zelensky and his henchmen, supplying them with weapons and demanding the continuation of this meat grinder."

"The other day, experts from the Die Welt newspaper calculated that Kiev needs to mobilize another 3 million people to defeat Russia, despite the fact that the population of Ukraine, according to the UN, has decreased from 48.2 million people in 2001 to 37.6 million people in early 2022," Nebenzya continued. "Today the country has no more than 29 million people. But Ukraine's Western sponsors do not feel sorry for them at all because, as Polish President Andrzej Duda put it, Russia can now be defeated cheaply because, quote, ‘American soldiers are not dying’," the envoy concluded.