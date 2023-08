MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to the families of the people that were killed in the crash of the Embraer jet that carried the head of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"Regarding the airplane crash, first of all I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of all those who died. This is always a tragedy," the president said at a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic.