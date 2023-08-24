MELITOPOL, August 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained heavy casualties in the Zaporozhye area, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"Proceeding from the pace of the so-called counteroffensive, the Rabotino defense frontier was final for the enemy because all the units from the combat-worthy groupings and the much-touted Marun battlegroup were practically destroyed and sustained heavy losses both among personnel and Western equipment," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. According to the ministry’s latest data, the Ukrainian military lost over 43,000 troops and about 5,000 various armaments, including 26 warplanes and 25 Leopard tanks over the past two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline areas.