Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in DPR

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 ground attack plane near the settlement of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 75 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot and about 75 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed. The enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to 75 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

Aircraft, artillery and units of Russia’s battlegroup West successfully repulsed seven enemy attacks and counter-attacks near the settlement of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka, Olshana and the Mankovka natural area in the Kharkov Region in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the general reported.

Ukraine’s military suffers 220 casualties in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding about 220 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 220 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulsed three enemy attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day. Near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Dzerzhinsk and Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated three Ukrainian army ammunition depots, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also inflicted damage on Ukrainian troops in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces destroyed as many as 210 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian army attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks and neutralized an enemy subversive group in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by artillery repulsed two enemy attacks near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, and also thwarted the activity of a subversive and reconnaissance group," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Zaporozhye direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 195 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and a UK-made L119 howitzer, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops and a counter-battery radar station in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and an AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane in Zaporozhye area

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Zaporozhye area and destroyed 26 enemy drones over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops, military hardware in 143 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 143 areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck enemy manpower and military hardware in 143 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 461 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 5,831 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,366 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,928 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,307 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.