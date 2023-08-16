Ukrainian attacks fade in Soledar direction in DPR — Cossack battalion

SOLEDAR /DPR/, August 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are worn out in the Soledar direction and they have been mostly simulating attacks there, an officer of the Cossack volunteer battalion "S.K.I.F." in the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS on Wednesday.

"There were quite serious battles in May. We could see that they had got worn out by August, mostly simulating [attacks]. <…> While we have motorized rifle companies, and assault teams are currently being formed," the officer said.

A deputy commander of the battalion, code name 'Arkon,' also reported less frequent Ukrainian attacks in the Soledar direction. "There have been scarce attempts [to attack] of late, with the enemy trying to break through our lines of defense about once a day, and then resuming mortar fire," he said. The Cossacks have been holding positions in this direction since April, he added.