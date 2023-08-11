Ukraine not last stop for West in quest to fuel new conflicts — Russian envoy to Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, August 11. /TASS/. Western countries will continue sparking new conflicts even after the Ukraine crisis ends and will further try to disguise their true intentions under the cloak of international law, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said in an article published on the website of the Perfil newspaper.

"Having ‘finished off’ Ukraine, the West will not rest. They will find new victims and will fuel new conflicts. Neo-colonizers are used to living by the old principle of ‘divide et impera’ (Latin for ‘divide and conquer’ - TASS ), meaning that they will continue to use international law as a smokescreen to hide their true intentions," the diplomat said.

In his opinion, "double standards, hypocrisy, and moral and legal relativism have long been the norm" for a number of players in the international arena. "Not so long ago, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, commenting on the inclusion of the topic of the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands in the final declaration of the CELAC [Community of Latin American and Caribbean States]-EU summit, irritably recommended that Argentina respect the ‘democratic choice’ of the inhabitants of the archipelago, who voted to remain within the United Kingdom in 2013. At the same time, for some reason the British official did not wish to recall the annual resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly stating that Buenos Aires and London should start negotiations on the fate of these islands," the ambassador pointed out.

According to him, Western countries recognize the results of referendums, or the necessity for holding them, only when it benefits them. "A rather curious picture emerges. There were no referendums in Kosovo as there was no need for them. There were referendums in Crimea and Donbass, but their results turned out to be 'wrong.' Only in the Malvinas (Falkland) Islands was everything organized 'properly' and 'as it should be,'" the diplomat remarked.

Feoktistov claims that the collective West has morphed into a "huge geopolitical spider." "It is encouraging that today there is a growing realization in the world that it is time to break up this spiderweb that has enveloped so many countries and peoples," the diplomat concluded.