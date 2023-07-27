Russia, Egypt to expand participation of Russian oil, gas firms in new projects

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt have agreed to increase energy supplies and expand the participation of Russian oil and gas companies in new projects, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"I have repeatedly met Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla. We agreed on increasing oil supplies to Egypt and on expanding the participation of Russian oil and gas companies in new projects on production of hydrocarbons on the territory of the country," he said.

The ministry will be able to provide specific parameters after companies sign the contracts, Shulginov added. "Egypt, which exports oil and gas itself, wants to cooperate with us in the area of gas supplies as well," the minister noted.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum to be held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development.' Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.