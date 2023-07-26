Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Ministry experts to take part in Russia-Africa Summit — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministry experts will take part in the Russia-Africa Summit, Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, as well as the management and experts of our Ministry will take place in the Summit’s events," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova pointed out that "economic and humanitarian Russia-Africa forums" will take place on the sidelines of the Summit.

"The schedule includes over 40 thematical sessions in key areas of our relations with African states," she added.