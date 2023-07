MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa will come to Moscow to attend the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The president will take part in the summit," the source said.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."