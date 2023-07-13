Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots by seaborne precision weapons

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne precision weapons, destroying Ukrainian ammunition storage sites over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against the Ukrainian army’s ammunition storage sites. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian troops attempt attacks in three directions over past day

Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to advance in three directions over the past day, Konashenkov said.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops, two armored personnel carriers and two motorized artillery systems in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye and Liman Pervyi in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored personnel carriers, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 90 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 90 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repulsed three enemy attacks and inflicted damage on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd, 66th and 67th mechanized brigades in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse 16 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed 16 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, 16 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by courageous actions of units from the southern battlegroup in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Severnoye, Novomikhailovka and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military loses 480 troops in Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian military suffered about 480 casualties in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov said.

"The enemy’s losses in the battles amounted to 480 Ukrainian personnel, six pickup trucks, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery guns and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces obliterated a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station near the settlement of Predtechino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in DPR over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the community of Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy ammo depots of two Ukrainian army brigades in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed ammunition depots of two Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Kurdyumovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized brigade and 125th territorial defense brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces thwart two Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems thwarted two Ukrainian attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East thwarted two enemy attempts to attack in areas near the settlements of Rovnopol and Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 180 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 180 Ukrainian troops, a tank and a UK-made self-propelled artillery gun in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to over 180 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers, three D-20 howitzers, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike amassed Ukrainian troops near Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces struck amassed Ukrainian troops near Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces inflicted damage by their well-coordinated operations on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade near the community of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region and also repelled an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 70 Ukrainian troops, two artillery guns in Kherson area in past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and two motorized artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 70 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles and two Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 96 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 11 US-made HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted 11 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in the past 24 hours. In addition, they shot down 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 455 Ukrainian warplanes, 242 combat helicopters, 4,995 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,687 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,138 multiple rocket launchers, 5,440 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,646 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.