Putin, Lukashenko haven’t scheduled their next meeting yet — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, haven’t yet scheduled their next meeting, but they will hold talks whenever the need arises, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The presidents speak to each other quite often, as their countries are allies, the spokesman said.

"If necessary, of course, they will hold a meeting, but there is no exact date yet," said Peskov.

The spokesman also did not confirm whether a potential meeting between the two would involve a discussion about the private military company Wagner and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"No, I can't say yet what the agenda of those talks would be, especially as there is no exact date," he said, when asked to comment on Lukashenko's recent statement that he would be meeting with the Russian president to discuss the subject of the Wagner company.