Israeli diplomat invited to Russian foreign ministry over remarks by ambassador to Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Israel’s Charge d’Affaires in Moscow Ronen Krausz was invited to the Russian foreign ministry to talk over the remarks made by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky about the glorification of Nazi accomplices in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"On June 27, Israeli Charge d’Affaires in Moscow Ronen Krausz was invited to the Russian foreign ministry for a conversation. The Israeli diplomat’s attention was drawn to the public remarks by Israeli Ambassador to Kiev Michael Brodsky, who said that it is impossible to stop the process of whitewashing former Nazi collaborators in Ukraine and that cooperation with Ukrainian authorities should not be linked with the topic of the glorification of Stepan Bandera and his supporters," it said.

According to the ministry, the Israeli diplomat was told that "Russia and Israel have done a lot to rebuff attempts at rewriting history and glorifying Nazi castigators’ accomplices, including within international formats."

"The Russian side stressed the importance of further joint efforts in this area, the need for an unequivocal assessment of the actions of those who, in their aspirations to fan Russophobic sentiment, are inspired by such war criminals as Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevich, who stained their hands with the blood of thousands of innocent victims, including Jews," the ministry said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, the sides discussed a number of current issues in Russian-Israeli relations. "The sides reiterated mutual commitment to their further development," it added.

Earlier, in an interview with Israel’s Iton.tv, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that Ukrainians were in the process of "searching for their national heroes," mentioning nationalist leaders such as Bandera, Andrey Melnik and Roman Shukhevich. He stressed that although his country had a totally different opinion about these individuals, it would be wrong to put forward the demand to "stop renaming streets or portraying Bandera or Melnik as heroes" as a precondition for international support for Ukraine.