Tbilisi risks war with Russia if it imposes sanctions — Georgian speaker

TBILISI, June 26./TASS/. Those who are prompting Georgia to impose sanctions against Russia are putting it at risk of a possible military confrontation with Russia, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili told journalists on Monday.

"Those who are calling for Georgia to impose bilateral sanctions against Russia are encouraging us to risk escalation with Russia, that is, risk war with Russia. It's like two times two is four," Papuashvili said.

The speaker reiterated that Georgia will not be used as a territory to circumvent international sanctions, and to date, no such incidents have come to light.

On February 25, 2022, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that he had no plans to impose sanctions against Russia, citing the national interests of the country. In March 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recalled the ambassador from Tbilisi for what he called "an immoral position" from the Georgian authorities on the sanctions issue.