EU 11th package includes tool to combat circumvention of sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, June 23. /TASS/. The European Union’s 11th package of sanctions against Russia includes a mechanism to combat their circumvention, which will allow the introduction of restrictions against third countries. This is according to a statement published on Friday on the website of the European Council.

"New anti-circumvention tool: this will allow the EU to restrict the sale, supply, transfer or export of specified sanctioned goods and technology to certain third countries whose jurisdictions are considered to be at continued and particularly high risk of circumvention. This new "anti-circumvention" tool will be an exceptional and last resort measure when other individual measures and outreach by the EU to concerned third countries have been insufficient to prevent circumvention," the document says.

Besides that, the EU extended "the transit prohibition for certain sensitive goods (e.g. advanced technology, aviation-related materials) exported from the EU to third countries, via Russia. This will also reduce the risk of circumvention."