NYT reports losses of troops in Ukraine’s counteroffensive

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. There have been some confirmed losses of troops in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing analysts.

While Ukraine has not disclosed losses, but its attacks against Russian trenches, bunkers, minefields and gun emplacements are likely to be taking a heavy toll on its forces, the newspaper quoted analysts as saying. Losses of both troops and advanced weapons newly supplied to Kiev by its allies have been confirmed. However, Ukraine has not claimed any major breakthroughs, the NYT added.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Ukrainian troops have been struggling to go on a counteroffensive against Russia since June 4, while sustaining losses in troops and weaponry. Russia’s defense chief, Sergey Shoigu, reported on June 6 that during three days of combat operations in all directions Ukraine lost up to 3,715 men. The West has acknowledged that Ukrainian losses have been significant, Bloomberg reported, while Politico said, citing senior US officials, than any future support for Kiev hinged on the success of its counteroffensive.