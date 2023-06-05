Ukraine’s military intensifies combat operations along frontline, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military stepped up combat operations in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"From the very morning [on June 5], the enemy is observed to step up activity in all the directions: Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk within our responsibility area," the officer said.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces observe the enemy’s intensified artillery bombardments, he said.

"Now Ukrainian militants are shelling not only our positions but also Kupyansk adjacent areas quite intensively. Also, the activity of Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups is observed," the LPR officer said.

In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy has been attempting to break through the Russian defenses over the past two days, he noted.

"The enemy is attempting offensive operations but our forces are repelling all the attacks. As of now, the situation is under control, although tense," Marochko said.

Ukrainian troops are also actively shelling the Soledar area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he added.

"However, the Ukrainian military has failed to achieve any considerable successes," the LPR officer said.

Russia’s southern battlegroup is currently "coping with all the enemy’s challenges," Marochko stressed.