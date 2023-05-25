Security officials from world over discuss joint efforts to fight cyberattacks

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues discussed efforts to build an international system of information security for preventing conflicts between countries in the cyberspace realm.

"The focus is on building a mechanism for practical interstate cooperation in detecting, preventing and mitigating the consequences of hacking attacks," the Russian Security Council said in a release summing up the meeting on Thursday.

According to security officials, the latest technology is increasingly affecting the political and economic aspects of today’s world. They underscored the need to expand cooperation in order to protect the sovereignty of every nation in the global digital space.

"Building an effective international information security system" could be the answer to such challenges and threats, they said. Participants at the roundtable discussions also discussed drafting relevant documents as well as what practical steps could be taken in this area.

The conference taking place outside Moscow from May 23 to May 25 is being attended by 112 delegations from 101 countries.