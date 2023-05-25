Special operation more than justified, must achieve its goals — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Kiev's claims that "Putin is number one target" are terrorist, so the special military operation is more than justified, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, while interviewed for the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin."

Asked to comment on Ukraine's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was Kiev's number one target, Peskov said: "The terrorist regime is talking about its terrorist designs."

"The special military operation is more than justified. It is more than necessary and should be completed by achieving its goals," Peskov said in response to questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov stressed that the security of the Russian president was reliably ensured.

"Believe me, our security services know their job and they know what they are doing," he said.

In a May 24 interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, Vadim Skibitsky, the deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, acknowledged the existence of a list of Russians whom Kiev planned to liquidate physically. The GUR's number one target is Putin, he said.