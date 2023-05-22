Kremlin spokesman points to Putin’s high level of support among Russians

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The proposal to nominate Vladimir Putin to run for president of Russia in 2024, put forward by leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party Sergey Mironov, is a testament that the country stands behind the incumbent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, we have taken note [of the initiative]. Perhaps, it is further proof of just how much both political forces and the people in general support the president. The level of support is really high. The level of public consolidation around the president is high," he pointed out in response to a question.

When asked why Putin’s rating remained high despite Western propaganda, Peskov said: "Our society is somewhat immune to the flow of fake news, deliberate lies and incompetence." "We do have such an immunity. Then again, our society mostly focuses on our own country rather than on Western nations, which is also crucial both for our present and our future," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Addressing a congress of the A Just Russia - For Truth party on Saturday, Mironov suggested "nominating Vladimir Putin to run for Russian president in the next election set for 2024." Putin has not yet announced whether he will run in the election. Russian Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said earlier that the country’s next presidential election would be held within the timeframe specified by the law. The vote is currently scheduled for March 17, 2024. The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) nominates candidates no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day.