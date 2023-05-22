Ukrainian military resumes shelling attacks on Donetsk

DONETSK, May 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces resumed their shelling attacks on Donetsk on Monday morning after an eight-hour pause, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired five NATO-standard 155 mm munitions at the city’s Petrovsky District at 6:25 a.m. local time (3:25 GMT). Another five munitions were fired at the Kuibyshevsky District 15 minutes later.

Ukraine’s previous attack on Donetsk took place at 9:50 p.m. (18:50 GMT) on Sunday.