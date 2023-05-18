Kremlin confirms two-month extension of grain deal

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The Russian side has extended the Black Sea grain deal for another two months, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We can confirm that the Russian side has also decided to extend the so-called Black Sea [grain] deal for a period of two months," Peskov said.

He added that, "there is a relative result in the negotiations with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN."

As for guarantees for the Russian Agricultural Bank, Peskov said that, "various options are being worked out that will be equivalent to unblocking SWIFT." According to him, "there are certain hopes based on the negotiations that have taken place so far." "In this regard, a decision was made to extend [the deal] for two months," he explained.

The Kremlin official also stressed that, "it is very important to understand that the fate of the deal is still in the hands of those with whom the UN should agree on the Russian part of the deal."

"A certain part of the path has been passed; there are results, but they are not final. We will try to fully resolve this problem during these coming 60 days," Peskov summed up.

He also noted that "the talks are ongoing" on the supply of ammonia and fertilizers.