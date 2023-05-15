Moscow flatly refutes Paris’ allegations that Russia is dependent on China — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow has categorially refuted the opinion recently voiced by Paris that Russia is purportedly in a state of so-called vassal dependence on China, stating that such rhetoric exudes a complete misunderstanding of the nature of Russian-Chinese relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Commenting to journalists on French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent statement that Russia had purportedly suffered a geopolitical defeat in Ukraine and is now gradually becoming dependent on China, Peskov stated that Moscow categorically refuted such statements.

"We categorically disagree with such statements because our relationship with the People’s Republic of China exhibits the characteristics of a strategic special partnership, which has nothing to do with any kind of dependence on anyone whomsoever," Peskov stated.

In particular, he underscored that relations between Russia and China are built on the basis of "mutual respect and benefit, as well as a shared global outlook regarding international affairs and a joint stance of zero tolerance for any attempt at imposing a diktat and the intrusion of foreign opinions on issues concerning the future development of sovereign nations."

"We consider such a statement [about Russia’s purported dependence on China] as totally unacceptable," Peskov said. "This is perhaps evidence of a total misinterpretation of what is actually happening.".