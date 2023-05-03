Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Sumy Region — top brass

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Sumy Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Progress in the Sumy Region, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was obliterated," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 86 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 areas, the general reported.