MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian artillery has struck two Ukrainian brigades, causing losses, Alexander Savchuk, a spokesman for the Battlegroup Center said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"The Battlegroup Center, using its reconnaissance forces and capabilities, detected the movement of personnel from Ukraine’s 81th Airmobile Brigade and 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade in the Torsk area and in the Serebryanka Forest District. As a result of artillery strike, the enemy suffered losses in personnel," he said in a statement posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram.

According to the spokesman, the battlegroup also inflicted artillery strikes on more than 120 enemy targets in the Krasny Liman area. Of them, about 100 were clusters of firepower and personnel, seven were strongholds and 20 were artillery positions.

"The Russian battlegroup’s aircraft continues to strike the facilities of Ukrainian nationalists," Savchuk said.