Pentagon activities in Ukraine aimed at developing biological weapons, says Shoigu

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. The Pentagon's military-biological programs in Ukraine are aimed at developing biological weapons components, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"Taking Ukraine as example, we see the dual purpose of these programs and their actual focus on the development of biological weapons components, which is a direct violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention," Shoigu said at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Defence Ministers' Meeting taking place in New Delhi.

According to him, US military-biological activities are of particular concern. "We have repeatedly conveyed our concerns to the world community and noted that the Pentagon's implementation of military-biological programs on its territory and beyond it poses a serious threat to other states and entire regions," Shoigu said.

At the same time, he noted that part of the US’ strategy in the sphere of biological security was the transfer of the most dangerous research to third countries.

"All these activities continue, including due to the inarticulate reaction of some states, which are afraid of confrontation with the American authorities," the Russian defense chief said.

He also noted that in light of these circumstances, Russian specialists will continue to closely monitor Washington's plans and share information about emerging biological threats.